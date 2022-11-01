Tamil Nadu: Rain batters Chennai, schools in certain areas closed; 3 dead

According to the Met department, it has said that heavy to very heavy rains will be recorded over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts.

Schools in certain areas in Chennai, Tamil Nadu remained closed after recording heavy rainfall in the city. On Tuesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam district. It recorded 45.40 mm of rainfall.

After heavy rainfall water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. Several reports stated that people were seen facing trouble while crossing the flooded roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water.

Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain.

Similarly, few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting at the state secretariat on Tuesday (November 1 to review the monsoon preparedness.

Meanwhile, a woman died after a portion of the balcony fell on her at Prakash Reddy Colony in Pulianthope. In another incident, two men from BV Colony Vyasarpadi were electrocuted when they stepped on to the stagnated water near their house on Monday night. The two bodies were shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more widespread rainfall over the state till Saturday (November 5). The southern state is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during the remainder of the day.