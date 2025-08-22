The school has introduced a school uniform with a QR code that carries basic information, including the class and school name of the students.

In Edamalaipatti Pudur, Trichy, a Corporation Primary School is setting an example by offering facilities on par with private institutions. The school has introduced a school uniform with a QR code that carries basic information, including the class and school name of the students. The school currently has 650 students from Classes 1 to 5, including 130 students enrolled in Class 1 alone. Though a Corporation-run institution, the school has been upgraded with several modern facilities through the efforts of Headmistress Pushpalatha, the teaching staff, along with support from Tamil Nadu government funds, Corporation funds, and private contributions.

The school already boasts smart classrooms, smart boards, Wi-Fi, and creatively designed railway coach-style painted classrooms. Adding to this long list of facilities, the school has now introduced QR codes on students' uniforms, a pioneering move in the state.

Every Wednesday, students wear T-shirts in yellow, green, red, and white colours with the QR codes printed on them. Scanning the code provides instant details such as the class and school name.

Latha Roslin, a teacher at the school, talked to ANI about the new initiative and said, “In this academic year, we are implementing the QR code uniform. Through this uniform, you can easily identify the school and class of the students, especially if they are missing. We are updating with technology, and in future, we will add the name and parents' address.”

She also highlighted the smart classes and said, “Along with QR code uniforms, we also have smart classes, which are very useful during teaching.” According to the school administration, the initiative has been introduced with student safety in mind. Plans are underway to make QR codes a permanent feature on all school uniforms in the form of badges, which will also include details such as the student's home address and contact number in the future.

Among government schools in Tamil Nadu, this is the first school to introduce QR codes in uniforms for students.