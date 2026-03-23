The AIADMK-led NDA has finalised its seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. AIADMK will contest 178 seats, while allies BJP, PMK, and AMMK have been allotted 27, 18, and 11 seats respectively, announced by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 234-member legislative assembly elections. Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats. The announcement was made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a joint press conference at the party's headquarters in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

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Puthiya Needhi Katchi's Offer

Separately, AC Shanmugam, founder of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi, stated that he has informed Piyush Goyal of his party's willingness to contest nine constituencies under the BJP's lotus symbol. He also referenced his past electoral performances in Vellore, noting that he secured 3.25 lakh votes in 2014 under the BJP symbol and 4.70 lakh votes when contesting with AIADMK support. "In 2014, along with PM Modi, the then candidate, we contested under the lotus symbol and I got 3.25 lakh votes in Vellore. I contested from Vellore under AIADMK and got 4.70 lakh votes... I already informed Piyush Goyal that we are ready to contest under the lotus symbol and gave a list of 9 constituencies, asking for 4-3," said Shanmugam.

Election Schedule and Political Context

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)