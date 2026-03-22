With the Model Code of Conduct in effect for Tamil Nadu polls, Flying Squads in Thoothukudi are conducting round-the-clock vehicle checks. Authorities intercepted a vehicle and removed violation materials, vowing to continue intensified monitoring.

MCC Enforcement in Thoothukudi

Following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect across the State. Consequently, Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across all six Assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi district, functioning round-the-clock to monitor and prevent election violations. These teams are actively engaged in identifying and seizing unaccounted cash or materials being transported without proper documentation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During a vehicle inspection on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli bypass road, flying squad officials intercepted a vehicle bearing the identification "Annamalai Welfare Association Tamil Nadu." Upon inspection, flags and stickers displayed on the vehicle were found to be in violation of election norms and were immediately removed by the authorities. Following a thorough search, which confirmed no illegal items were present, the vehicle was permitted to proceed.

Thereafter, other vehicles passing along the same route were stopped in succession for detailed checks. Officials ensured complete inspection and verification of compliance with election rules before permitting vehicles to enter Thoothukudi city limits. Authorities stated that such intensified monitoring by flying squads will continue throughout the election period to curb illegal cash movement, the smuggling of prohibited items, and any further violations of election campaign regulations.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will look to turn the polls into a triangular contest. (ANI)