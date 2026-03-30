Actor Vijay, chief of TVK, filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency for the Tamil Nadu polls and held a massive roadshow. His party has accused the Chennai Police and the ruling DMK of obstructing his campaign and sought EC intervention.

TVK chief and actor Vijay on Monday filed nominations from Perambur constituency for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The TVK chief also held a massive roadshow with a sea of supporters surrounding his vehicles in Perambur https://x.com/TVKPartyHQ/status/2038551085896613906?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vijay is contesting from two seats - Preambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Preambur constituency used to be a CPI (M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.

TVK Accuses Police of Denying Protection

Meanwhile, as a large crowd gathered to attend the roadshow, TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation for election campaign. TVK urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the Chennai Police to ensure protection and traffic regulations.

"Even after obtaining formal permission for campaigning, while the leader of the TVK is traveling from one campaign venue to another, doubts arise as to whether an unsafe environment is being created, making it impossible for the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader's campaign vehicle to move from one place to another, due to the complete absence of police protection and traffic regulation," the party said in a post on X.

"The Election Commission must immediately intervene in such one-sided actions by the Chennai City Police and issue instructions to promptly ensure protection and traffic regulation. Swift action must be taken against officials who fail to act accordingly," TVK added.

Allegations of Collusion with Ruling DMK

Vijay's party further alleged that state officials, in collusion with the ruling DMK, are stifling TVK's campaign. "Moreover, refusing permission to the leader of the Tamil Nadu Victory Society while granting one-sided approval only to DMK leader Stalin for open-vehicle campaigning is an act that turns democracy into a mockery. We urge the Election Commission to take immediate action against officials who, in collusion with the DMK government, are sabotaging the government's responsibilities related to the campaign activities of the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader and stifling the environment for conducting proper campaigns," the party said.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest among the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA. (ANI)