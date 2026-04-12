DMK's N Chitarasu has pitched the Tamil Nadu polls as a fight between the state and Delhi. He claimed there's no effective opposition and dismissed Vijay's TVK as the BJP's 'B-team' while campaigning in Anna Nagar for the April 23 election.

DMK Frames Polls as 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi' Fight

As the political heat in Tamil Nadu continues to increase with the elections less than two weeks away, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Anna Nagar candidate, N Chitarasu, has pitched that the polls are a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, with no effective opposition existing in the state. The DMK has launched a spirited election campaign to highlight the development works carried out in the five years of its rule. The party has alleged that the Central government is not providing proper funds to the state, and is also taking credit for the schemes implemented at the state level.

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"There is no effective opposition in Tamil Nadu, and the upcoming election is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi... people of the state are determined to support the DMK alliance and would deliver a decisive verdict against the NDA alliance," Chitarasu told ANI on Saturday. While he was door-to-door campaigning in the MMDA colony area in Chennai, he further repeated the jibe of TVK functioning as a "B-team of the BJP", saying that they would not influence the elections at all.

Anna Nagar Constituency Battle

The Anna Nagar assembly constituency has a total of 24 candidates contesting across political parties and independents. While DMK is looking to retain their seat, they have kept it since 2016, they have put their bets on N Chitarasu, instead of fielding incumbent MK Mohan. The AIADMK has, in turn, nominated 2011 MLA S Gokula Indira, looking to win back the constituency.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams TVK Chief Vijay

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay, comparing his political entry to a fleeting roadside spectacle. Campaigning for DMK incumbent Inigo Irudayaraj in the high-stakes Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency, Stalin dismissed the challenge posed by the TVK chief, calling him a "festival attraction."

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. TVK is also looking to enter into the fray for the very first time, going against the established political presence of DMK, AIADMK and even the BJP. (ANI)