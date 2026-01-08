A private minibus carrying 32 people plunged into a 100-foot gorge near Ooty in Tamil Nadu. All passengers were injured, with one in critical condition. They were rescued by locals and sent to a hospital. Police are investigating the cause.

A private minibus plunged into a 100 feet a gorge near Ooty, injuring 32 people. According to officials, the bus landed in an agricultural area, with all 32 people being rescued, and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crash Details and Rescue Efforts

According to officials, vehicle was travelling from Ooty towards Thangadu village via the Kallakorai Hada area when the driver reportedly lost control near Manalada. The minibus overturned and fell into the deep gorge adjacent to the road.

People around the area were quick to respond, immediately initiating rescue efforts. The 32 injured passengers, including 17 men, 12 women, and three children, were rescued from the scene.

They received initial first aid at the Palada Village Health Centre before being transported to the Ooty Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. All victims are receiving intensive care, and one individual remains in critical condition, officials said.

Emergency services, including the fire department, were dispatched to the site to recover the wreckage of the minibus. Police officials, led by the Udhagai DSP, are currently investigating the precise cause of the accident.

3 Killed in Separate Rajasthan Bus Accident

Earlier, three people were killed and at least 10 others injured after a bus travelling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned on a highway near the Ahore Police Station area late on Sunday night, police said.

According to Ahore Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh, the accident occurred at around 10 pm when the bus lost control and overturned on the highway. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Police and residents rushed to the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue operations. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable. Police said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. (ANI)