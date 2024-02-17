Tamil Nadu enforces ban on cotton candy sales over Cancer-causing chemicals

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian has instructed all food safety officers to undertake necessary measures and enforce stringent actions in response to the findings.

The Tamil Nadu government has enforced a prohibition on the sale of cotton candy across the state following confirmed test results that detected cancer-causing chemicals in the product. Health Minister Ma Subramanian has instructed all food safety officers to undertake necessary measures and enforce stringent actions in response to the findings.

Subramanian announced that the decision to ban the sale of cotton candy across the state was taken following confirmed reports of chemical contamination. The decision, prompted by findings from tests conducted by a government laboratory, aims to protect public health, especially among children who are fond of the popular confectionery.

The move follows a similar ban imposed by the Puducherry government, citing concerns over the harmful effects of the candy on children. Analysis conducted by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory in Guindy revealed the presence of a textile dye and chemical compound Rhodomine-B in samples of coloured cotton candy. These findings led to the declaration of the samples as 'substandard and unsafe' under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Rhodamine B, a chemical compound commonly used in textiles, poses health risks when ingested. In light of these findings, Minister Subramanian emphasized the legal consequences outlined in the Food Safety and Standards Act, making it a punishable offence to prepare, package, import, sell, or serve food articles containing Rhodamine-B, especially in public functions and marriage ceremonies.

In response to the situation, the commissioner of food safety has directed all food safety officers to conduct a thorough review and take strict action in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This proactive approach underscores the government's commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting public health across Tamil Nadu.

