Traditional folk arts are being showcased in Tamil Nadu's election campaigns to engage crowds. The administration also uses these arts for voter awareness, believing it helps people connect better with the message through local heritage.

Folk Arts in Political Campaigns

South India is also known for its ancient folk arts. Various forms of art are deeply connected to its heritage and can be seen coming alive during different festivals and occasions.

As the campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is gradually gaining momentum, these traditional folk arts are also being showcased during poll campaigns. Their primary role is to engage and hold the attention of the crowd before any political event begins. In Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, local folk artists were seen performing to set the mood ahead of Chief Minister Stalin's public meeting. Similarly, in Kovilpatti, before the rally of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, local artists were seen entertaining the large gathering with different forms of folk art.

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Promoting Voter Awareness Through Art

Even in voter awareness campaigns, the administration is making use of such folk arts. In an initiative led by the Thoothukudi District Election Officer to spread awareness about voting, a large number of local folk artists participated. Speaking to ANI, Thoothukudi Assistant Collector Bhuvanesh Ram said, 'Our aim is to make people aware of the importance of voting. We believe that if we explain things through elements connected to local heritage, people can understand better. That is why we are using folk arts for public awareness."

Preserving Heritage Through Free Training

In the awareness campaign organised by the Thoothukudi District Administration, we met Dr. Saha Shankar, a History professor who is promoting folk arts in Tamil Nadu. We also visited his residence, where he provides free folk art training to students under the 'Saha Folk Art Group.' His students have performed at various national events, including the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

National Recognition and Art Forms

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Folk art is a gift of our South Indian heritage. We provide training to students in various folk art forms such as Mayilattam, Kavadiyattam, Kattai Kuchi Aattam, Oyilattam, Paraiyattam, Poikkal Kuthirai Aattam, Maan Aattam, Villupattu, and Oppari Paattu." He said, "Our group performed art forms like Marakkal Aattam and Oyilattam at the Red Fort in Delhi last year. Earlier, in 2010, we conducted a program in Gujarat and have since continued to perform in several North Indian states as well. Artists from our group have also performed internationally."

Funding and Social Impact

Responding to the question of where the funds for free training come from, Dr. Saha Sankar said, "The funds we receive from external performances are used to cover students' educational expenses and to support the families of artists. I have been doing this for the past 25 years." He also said that, "these art forms help prevent young people from falling into substance abuse and also support their physical and mental development."