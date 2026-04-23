Actor Dhruv Vikram was seen casting his vote in Chennai for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Polling is underway, with the main contest between the DMK and AIADMK alliances, and actor Vijay's TVK making its electoral debut.

Actor and singer Dhruv Vikram arrived at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday to cast his vote for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. The actor was seen reaching the booth to exercise his franchise amid arrangements at the polling station.

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Voting is being held across Tamil Nadu as part of the ongoing electoral process, with citizens turning out to participate in the democratic exercise. Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.

Election Details and Voter Demographics

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters.

The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

Political Landscape: A Three-Way Contest?

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)