Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News Updates: Campaigning ends, anticipation begins

12:47 PM IST
Cash for votes scandal ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls
A day before the Tamil Nadu local body polls, a cash-for-votes scandal has erupted with the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam releasing a video of money being distributed on behalf of 29th ward DMK candidate Kamaal Mustafa in Trichy.
Even though the AIADMK is yet to officially file a complaint, ADMK advocate Babu Murugavel alleged that several such complaints have been filed in many such incidents earlier. "But no action taken and money distribution continues," he claimed.
11:57 AM IST
1.33 polling officials, over 80,000 cops deployed for polls
Over 1.33 lakh officials will be engaged in polling duty on Saturday.
According to reports, over 80000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure peaceful voting at booths and security of Electronic Voting Machines.
Voting will get underway at 7am. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 22.
11:29 AM IST
Day before polling, AIADMK candidate switches to DMK
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Geetha Subramaniyan joined the rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday morning.
Geetha was the ADMK candidate for Thyagathurugam municipality 9th ward.
11:25 AM IST
Campaigning ends, anticipation begins
The campaigning for the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu concluded on Thursday.
The last 10 days saw an all-out campaign by candidates from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other parties.
The last election for corporations, municipalities and town panchayats was held in 2011 during the AIADMK regime
