Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News Updates: Campaigning ends, anticipation begins

A day before the Tamil Nadu local body polls, a cash-for-votes scandal has erupted with the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam releasing a video of money being distributed on behalf of 29th ward DMK candidate Kamaal Mustafa in Trichy.

Even though the AIADMK is yet to officially file a complaint, ADMK advocate Babu Murugavel alleged that several such complaints have been filed in many such incidents earlier. "But no action taken and money distribution continues," he claimed.