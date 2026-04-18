Nine tourists from Kerala died and several were injured after their van plunged into a gorge in Tamil Nadu's Valparai. The vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and fell several hundred feet down, according to the police.

Nine people died, and several others were critically injured after a tourist van plunged off a hairpin bend into a gorge at the Valparai hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occured when a vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, according to Valparai Police.

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The tourist van carrying a group of 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, met with an accident while descending from Valparai after sightseeing. The vehicle driven by Mohammed Fasith (21) is reported to have lost control while negotiating the 13th hairpin bend. Consequently, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged down towards the 9th hairpin bend, according to a press note from police.

Rescue Operations Underway

Upon receipt of information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valparai Sub-Division, and the Inspector of Police, Valparai, rushed to the scene of the occurrence and supervised the rescue and relief operations. A massive rescue operation was initiated, with 16 ambulances reaching the spot to manage the casualties, and 13 ambulances returning to Pollachi Government Hospital with injured occupants.

All the injured persons have since been safely rescued and admitted to the hospital. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and more details will be updated in due course.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his sorrow over the incident. "Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO said in an X post. (ANI)