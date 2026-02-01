Three college students were killed and three others seriously injured after their car lost control and collided with a tourist bus near Tittakudi in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. The accident happened on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.

The deceased students' bodies have been kept at the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as relatives and friends who arrived at the hospital broke down in grief, leaving onlookers deeply moved.

How the Accident Unfolded

According to police sources, six students studying at a private JSA Agricultural College near Avatti were travelling in a car. Around 3:30 am, they went to the Thirumanthurai toll plaza area in Perambalur district for tea and were returning to their college.

While travelling on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Thozhudur, the car reportedly lost control, crossed the central median, and entered the opposite lane. The car then collided head-on with a tourist bus that was travelling from Veppur towards Perambalur on the Chennai-Trichy route.

Victims Identified

In the impact, three students -- Dharani Selvan (20) from Chengalpattu, Nishanth (20) from Chidambaram, and Vinayagamurthy (20) from Tiruvannamalai -- died on the spot.

Three other students travelling in the car -- Madhu Priyan (20) from Trichy, Sasikumar (20) from Tiruvannamalai, and Rakesh (20) from Tindivanam -- sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to hospitals in Trichy and Perambalur for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Another Recent Tragedy

Earlier atleast four women devotees were killed while another woman sustained injuries after a car hit a group of pilgrims walking to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple near Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Saturday.