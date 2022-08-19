Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha alleges chicken in his veg food, demands apology from Swiggy; netizens react

Ko Sesha tweeted that he found chicken pieces in the vegetarian food he ordered from The Bowl Company via Swiggy. He shared the entire incident on Twitter, expressing his outrage that the food-delivery app agreed to compensate him with only Rs 70.

Tamil lyricist, dialogue writer and actor Ko Sesha slammed food delivery app Swiggy for 'offending religious sentiments' after he found chicken pieces in the vegetarian dish he ordered from The Bowl Company (TBC).

Ko Sesha tweeted that chicken pieces were found in the 'Gobi Manchurian with corn-fried rice' that he ordered from The Bowl Company via Swiggy.

He took to Twitter to share the entire incident and expressed his outrage that the food-delivery app agreed to compensate him with only Rs 70.

Furthermore, he tweeted that he had always been a vegetarian, and his religious sentiments were hurt. He demanded that the state send a level officer to Swiggy to apologise for the error. The actor tagged Swiggy's @SwiggyCares, @Swiggy, and @tbc_india handlers of The Bowl Company in his tweet to summon the food-delivery platform.

While Ko Sesha was angered, netizens had mixed feelings about the incident. Some people criticised his choice of restaurant, stating why he ordered food from a restaurant that served both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options if he is a strict vegetarian. Few people backed the actor's stance, but many said he shouldn't bring religion into the discussion.

Another user commented that the image he shared on Twitter does not appear to be of chicken. "How are you sure it's chicken?" Simultaneously, one user speculated that it could have been goat meat, fish, or something else. "I'm surprised you can tell the difference in meat despite being a vegetarian," he added.

A Twitter user defended Swiggy, claiming that the food-delivery platform plays no role in the dish's preparation and that their only job is to deliver it. It's unfair to call Swiggy because the delivery boys are not allowed to see what's inside the packed food.

Several Twitter users suggested that Sesha take legal action in this case. Others who had previously encountered similar issues with Swiggy shared their experience in comments.

