FSSAI issues spot memo to food business operators over 'unhygienic' practices after Domino's viral pic

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a spot memo to Food Business Operators requesting an explanation about unsanitary food handling practices at outlets.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday issued a spot memo to Food Business Operators regarding complaints about alleged unsanitary practices at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

The spot memo requests an explanation for the "unsanitary food handling practises of the outlet mentioned in the complaint."

Improvement notices were also issued based on inspection observations and were to be completed within 15 days.

Following receipt of the explanation, the Designated Officer (State Licensing), Bangalore Urban District, will take the necessary action under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act.

Two photos of trays of prepared pizza dough stacked on a Domino's kitchen floor with mops hanging over the trays recently went viral on the internet, causing controversy and shocking Twitter users.

Meantime, Domino's has issued an official statement. "We follow stringent world-class protocols to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and food safety. We will not tolerate any violations of these operational standards. The incident brought to our attention will be thoroughly investigated, and based on the findings, we'll take action," said the pizza joint.

Also read: Domino's face Twitterati ire after shocking video shows mop and toilet brush above pizza dough

Also read: Many countries reject and send back Indian tea, Here's why

Also read: Sweetshop owner claims herbal mysurpa can cure COVID-19; FSSAI’s response leaves bitter taste in mouth