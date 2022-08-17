Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FSSAI issues spot memo to food business operators over 'unhygienic' practices after Domino's viral pic

    The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a spot memo to Food Business Operators requesting an explanation about unsanitary food handling practices at outlets.
     

    FSSAI issues spot memo to food business operators over 'unhygienic' practices after Domino's viral pic
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday issued a spot memo to Food Business Operators regarding complaints about alleged unsanitary practices at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru. 

    The spot memo requests an explanation for the "unsanitary food handling practises of the outlet mentioned in the complaint."

    Improvement notices were also issued based on inspection observations and were to be completed within 15 days.

    Following receipt of the explanation, the Designated Officer (State Licensing), Bangalore Urban District, will take the necessary action under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act.

    Two photos of trays of prepared pizza dough stacked on a Domino's kitchen floor with mops hanging over the trays recently went viral on the internet, causing controversy and shocking Twitter users.

     

    Meantime, Domino's has issued an official statement. "We follow stringent world-class protocols to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and food safety. We will not tolerate any violations of these operational standards. The incident brought to our attention will be thoroughly investigated, and based on the findings, we'll take action," said the pizza joint.

    Also read: Domino's face Twitterati ire after shocking video shows mop and toilet brush above pizza dough

    Also read: Many countries reject and send back Indian tea, Here's why

    Also read: Sweetshop owner claims herbal mysurpa can cure COVID-19; FSSAI’s response leaves bitter taste in mouth

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report AJR

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report

    Odisha floods: Situation in Mahanadi river remains grim, over 1.5 lakh people affected AJR

    Odisha floods: Situation near Mahanadi river remains grim, over 1.5 lakh people affected

    I request...: jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter in her I-day speech - adt

    I request...: jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter in her I-day speech

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies AJR

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies

    Recent Stories

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Indian Premier League IPL 2025 in line to clash with PSL Pakistan Super League-ayh

    IPL 2025 in line to clash with PSL

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives 50000 bookings in just 12 hours gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive 50,000 bookings in just 12 hours

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report AJR

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon