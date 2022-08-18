Chennai woman complains of finding worm in her food; files complaint with food safety department

Vasantha Bhavan is a well-known vegetarian restaurant in Chennai's Koyambedu district. The woman filed a complaint with the Food Safety Department, prompting an inspection, according to media reports.

A woman claims she found maggots in the food she ordered at a popular restaurant in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai. As per reports, the incident occurred on Monday when the woman visited the restaurant with her son; many local media outlets covered the story. The unusual discovery has outraged social media users.

The woman identifies as Rani and lives in Ashok Nagar. As per reports, she went to a restaurant called 'Namma Vidya Vasantha Bhavan' inside a mall and ordered chhola puri at her son's request. However, when her meal arrived, she noticed a worm crawling in her food and screamed.

Vasantha Bhavan is a popular vegetarian restaurant in Chennai's Koyambedu neighbourhood. According to media reports, Rani filed a complaint with the Food Safety Department, which prompted an inspection.

Reportedly, the food safety officials imposed a temporary ban on the operation of the restaurant and kitchen and issued a warning to its owner following the Food Safety Act.

A lizard was reportedly discovered in one of the meals from a popular Delhi restaurant last month. A man who visited the cafe shared his experience on Instagram and reported the incident.

"We discovered a lizard in our food at the well-known Diggin Cafe. I request everyone to share this because it is not acceptable," he stated in the video caption.

According to the man, the cafe only apologised to them and took no further action.

