A fresh dispute over history, sovereignty and national identity has emerged across the Taiwan Strait, highlighting deep divisions that continue to shape one of Asia’s most sensitive geopolitical flashpoints.

Taiwan has rejected China's latest attempts to frame historical events surrounding the island's past, with officials in Taipei accusing Beijing of using a wartime anniversary to advance political messaging and exert pressure across the Taiwan Strait.

The dispute emerged after Chinese authorities marked the anniversary of Taiwan's transfer from Japanese rule to Chinese administration at the end of World War Two through a series of public commemorations, including the release of detailed satellite imagery of Taipei and military-themed promotional material.

Speaking in Taipei, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo described the actions as part of a broader campaign of "cognitive warfare," arguing that Beijing was attempting to shape public perceptions and reinforce its political claims over the self-governed island.

The latest exchange underscores the enduring disagreements between Beijing and Taipei over sovereignty, history and national identity.

Sunday marked 81 years since Japan transferred control of Taiwan to the Republic of China government in 1945 following the end of World War Two. Both sides of the Taiwan Strait continue to commemorate the event, though they interpret its significance in very different ways.

To coincide with the anniversary, China released high-resolution satellite images of locations in Taipei, including the city's central railway station and the National Palace Museum. The museum houses a large collection of artefacts brought to Taiwan in 1949 when the Republic of China government relocated there after losing the Chinese civil war to communist forces.

China's Eastern Theatre Command also published a commemorative poster that featured a map of Taiwan alongside images of fighter aircraft and naval vessels under the slogan "Remember the history of the restoration."

Taiwanese officials quickly criticised the move, arguing that Beijing was attempting to use the anniversary for political purposes.

Historical Narratives Remain Central To Cross-Strait Disputes

Koo said Taiwan rejects Beijing's interpretation of the historical events being commemorated.

He argued that the People's Republic of China, established in 1949, was not directly connected to wartime events associated with the Republic of China government and Japan's surrender at the end of World War Two.

Rather than focusing on the anniversary highlighted by Beijing, Taiwan's military marked a different event from the post-war period.

Officials commemorated the failed attempt by the People's Liberation Army to capture the Kinmen islands in late October 1949. Despite their close proximity to mainland China, Kinmen remains under Taiwan's control and occupies a prominent place in Taiwan's defence history.

According to Koo, the anniversary serves as a reminder of long-standing tensions between the two sides and reinforces the need for continued vigilance.

The disagreement reflects broader divisions that have persisted for decades. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has consistently stated that reunification remains its objective. Chinese authorities have also maintained that the use of force remains an option to achieve that goal.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects those sovereignty claims and insists that the island's future should be determined by its own people.

Historical anniversaries have frequently become flashpoints in cross-strait relations because both sides draw on different narratives to support their respective political positions.