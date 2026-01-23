Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Bangladesh's demand to move T20 WC matches from India, alleging Pakistan is 'using' them. Ex-cricketer Manoj Tiwary also criticised the move, questioning security concerns and citing political interference.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday criticised the Bangladesh Cricket Board's demand to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India, asserting that the neighbouring country is being "used" by Pakistan to create a rift. The MP pointed out that although the ICC has already rejected the request, only Pakistan has come forward to support Bangladesh's stance on the matter.

Expressing her concerns over the humanitarian situation, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "The ICC has also rejected Bangladesh's demand to play the match outside. Out of all the committee members present on the board, only Pakistan has supported them; no one else has. It is clearly visible that Pakistan is using Bangladesh. There is continuous oppression of minority Hindus in Bangladesh; instead of responding to that, they are talking about cricket. Rather, we should have told the ICC that we neither want Pakistan's team nor Bangladesh's team until these people stop their antics. At this time, whatever the ICC has said, Bangladesh will have to follow it."

Manoj Tiwary Slams Political Interference

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary slammed Bangladesh's decision not to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, alleging political interference in the country's cricket board. He questioned the security concerns, noting that Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina is safely residing in India, and asked why players wouldn't be safe.

While speaking to ANI, Manoj Tiwary said, "It wasn't from the board's side. Today, if you watched the press conference, the Sports Minister gave a statement to the media, saying there is a security risk, but the board president was standing right next to him. Generally, in other countries, the cricket board is an autonomous body, and political and ministerial involvement is limited only to organising the events. But in their country, politics has entered the picture, and political figures have become heavily involved in the board, and these kinds of decisions are emerging. Regarding the safety, if that's the question, then Sheikh Hasina also came to our country after the protests there, and she is safe here, isn't she? The central government of our country has provided her with good security and given her refuge here. So, if a country's Prime Minister can come and live safely here, then the players will definitely get safety."

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Schedule

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)