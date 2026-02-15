Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Team India on their T20 World Cup victory against Pakistan. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won by 61 runs after Ishan Kishan's 77 helped them post 175. India now leads the head-to-head 8-1 in T20 WCs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended his heartiest wishes to Team India for emerging victorious against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo. The Home Minister expressed pride in India's "consistent" results in encounters with their arch-rivals and congratulated the Men in Blue for the hard-fought win.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team. #T20WorldCup" https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2023077840342913431?s=20

India Secures Comprehensive Victory

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, restricted Pakistan to 114 in 18 overs and secured a comprehensive 61-run victory in the Group A clash. With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan's blistering 77 helped India to post a challenging target of 176 runs against Pakistan in the Group A match. The Men in Blue, who posted 175/7, also scored the highest team total in the match.

'Player of the Match' on Special Rivalry

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kishan, awarded 'Player of the Match', said, "The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you have to believe and focus on your strengths. I was watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and running as much as possible."

He highlighted the work he has put into refining his offside game to better control the bowlers' lines. "I worked a lot on my off-side game, so I can have them bowl where I want them to." Calling the India-Pakistan rivalry special, Kishan added, "India-Pakistan, always a special game, not just for us but for our country as well. They had pretty good spinners on their side. Winning this against Pakistan will give us confidence going forward."

India Tops Group A Standings

With this victory over Pakistan, India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. (ANI)