Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the conflict in West Asia has affected the energy supply chain in the world, and his government believes in the ideology of India First. Addressing a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said his government will follow the same approach of putting the interests of Indians above everything else and there is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. He urged people to spread only correct and verified information and expressed confidence that the country will navigate every situation successfully.

'India First' Amid West Asia Conflict

"Today, I'd like to speak to the people of Tamil Nadu about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world's energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India First," he said.

"In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts the interests of Indians above everything. Even in these times, our approach will be the same. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. I'd like to appeal to the people, let's only spread only correct and verified information," he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to the government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic and said 100 crore Indians "showed the world how mature our nation is". "I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully," he said.

Reassurances from Kerala Rally

Earlier, addressing a rally in Ernakulum in Kerala, PM Modi said that the new India doesn't leave their people in trouble and has always used all its strength to protect them. "It's natural for all of you to be concerned about what's happening in West Asia today. Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. But you must remember that the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever any of our countrymen has been in trouble, we have used all our strength to protect them. Today's India doesn't leave its people in trouble. We are providing security all facilities to Indians stuck in the war," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Gulf countries for ensuring the safety of Indians. "I am satisfied that our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens. Our embassies and missions are 24/7 helping them. They are offering food, residents, protections to them," he said.

PM Slams Congress Over Crisis Response

Targeting the Congress over their criticism of the Government's handling of the West Asia Conflict, PM Modi accused them of "willingly giving provocative statements" to endanger the safety of Indians. "It is unfortunate that the Congress party is looking for politics at this time of global crisis. Congress is willingly making provocative statements to cause disruptions. Our people get stuck there so they can abuse Modi. This is thier play," he said.

Appeal for 'Viksit Keralam'

PM Modi also urged people to break the pattern of electing UDF and LDF governments for Keralam's development. "You have given Congress and the Left more than 70 years. Now give a chance so that the BJP-NDA serves you. You will see a great glimpse of Viksit Keralam," he said.

Accusations Against DMK Government

In his speech in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi attacked the DMK government and accused it of pursuing a "scientific corruption model". "In 2021, the people of Tamil Nadu brought DMK to power. Instead of taking it as a responsibility, they have betrayed the mandate. In DMK, everything starts and ends with one family. Ministers may change, MLAs may change, but power remains with one dynasty. DMK is infamous for its scientific corruption model. Today, the same model is being used to make Tamil Nadu an ATM for one family. A Minister from this very district is involved in a huge cash-for-jobs scam," he said.

Development Projects Inaugurated

Earlier, PM Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli. (ANI)