BREAKING: Systematic effort underway by PM Modi to cripple Congress financially, accuses Sonia Gandhi (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Systematic effort underway by PM Modi to cripple Congress financially, accuses Sonia Gandhi

     Levelling a serious allegation against the government weeks before the Lok Sabha election, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said the Prime Minister has made a systematic effort to cripple the party financially. 

    Systematic effort underway by PM Modi to cripple Congress financially, accuses Sonia Gandhi
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi unleashed a full-fledged attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, citing the party's funding dispute. During a news briefing, she said that PM Modi had made a "systematic effort" to financially damage Congress.

    "Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly. However, even under these most challenging circumstances, we are doing our very best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign," Sonia Gandhi said.

    Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I appeal to constitutional bodies that they should allow our party to access bank accounts if they want free and fair polls. Defreeze our accounts to ensure level playing field in polls." 

    He said, "I don't want to mention how the BJP took money from some companies. As Supreme Court is probing the matter, I hope the truth will be before us soon. I appeal to the Constitutional institutions that if they want free and fair elections, then they should allow us to freely access our bank accounts. No political party comes under the purview of income tax. The party in power amassed funds through electoral bonds while freezing our accounts to create hurdles for us in fighting polls."

    Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in Delhi. 

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
