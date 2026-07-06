Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Ambala on his 125th birth anniversary. Saini called him a 'resolve' for national unity and announced a two-year-long celebration to mark the occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid floral tributes to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary in Ambala, describing him as a visionary who dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of the nation.

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Addressing the gathering at the event, CM Saini said that Dr Mookerjee was not just an individual but a "resolve" that continues to guide the country. "Today, we have gathered here to remember a great soul who was not merely an individual; he embodied an idea and a resolve. He was a visionary of the era who dedicated his entire life to the unity, integrity, and self-respect of the nation," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the lasting impact of Dr Mookerjee's legacy, Saini stated that such great personalities serve as a beacon for future generations. "There are figures in history who are not just read about but truly lived; they are great personalities who do not merely lead their own times but also guide future generations. We have assembled here to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of such a figure, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and to offer him floral tributes," he added.

The Chief Minister further announced that the celebrations to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Mookerjee would be a grand, extended affair. "We are observing a two-year-long celebration marking Dr Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary, spanning from last year through July 2027," Saini said.

About Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, he was a multifaceted personality, a patriot, an educationist, a parliamentarian, a statesman, and a humanitarian.

He inherited a legacy of erudition and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, an esteemed Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

In 1940, he became the acting President of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal. Jan Sangh was the political predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the party marks Mookerjee's death anniversary as 'Balidan Diwas' following his demise in Kashmir on June 23, 1953. He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951.

Mookerjee was a tall political figure in pre-independence India and was the Finance Minister in the Progressive Coalition Ministry headed by Fazlul Haq, from which he resigned in less than a year. He also joined the Hindu Mahasabha, but later quit the year Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. After independence, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inducted him into the Interim Central Government as a Minister for Industry and Supply. (ANI)