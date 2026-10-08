BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress government of running a 'system' of corruption, alleging ministers are asked to switch off phones for bribes. He demanded CM D K Shivakumar identify those behind the system.

Corruption and Blackmail Allegations

BJP Karnataka State President B Y Vijayendra alleged that a “system” of corruption was operating in the state, where ministers were being asked to switch off their mobile phones, close doors, and accept bribes, and demanded that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar identify those allegedly running it.

Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Vijayendra alleged that the history of conducting sting operations and blackmailing in the state belonged to the Congress. “It is enough to ask Minister H K Patil about the history of blackmailing by conducting stings. I will not go into what and whose it is,” he said.

Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarify before the people of the state which agencies were conducting sting operations, saying that ruling party MLAs were themselves speaking about the issue. “A situation has been created in the state where ministers are being told to switch off their mobiles, close the doors and take bribes. The Chief Minister should clarify who is running such a system,” he said.

The BJP state president also alleged that a highly influential leader had recently called some real estate businessmen, asked them to switch off their mobile phones and held talks with them. “Why was it asked that till now you were giving Rs 75, from now on you should give Rs 150? When the businessman said it is not possible to give this much, he was told to leave the state. The Chief Minister should find out who that influential person is and tell the people of the state,” Vijayendra told the reporters.

On BJP-JD(S) Alliance

On the possibility of an alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections, Vijayendra said no final decision had been taken yet. He said he had spoken to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on the matter and stressed that both parties would need to hold discussions before taking a decision. “If we wish to face the next Assembly elections together, there should be clarity in local body elections also. Both parties need to sit and discuss. Since there is still time for elections, we will hold talks and take a decision,” he said.

Allegations of Intimidation

Vijayendra also alleged that attempts were being made to intimidate BJP workers, Hindu activists and seers. “The Chief Minister who was under the illusion that he would be the Chief Minister after 2028 has now realised the reality. Out of that frustration, he is resorting to such acts,” he alleged.

On Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Reacting to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's induction into the party, Vijayendra said Yatnal had remained silent for the past month. “Yatnal has been silent for the past month. Now the Ganesh festival is going on. Don't trouble him. I will talk about this matter later,” Vijayendra said. (ANI)