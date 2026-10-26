Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Mallikarjun Kharge for his derogatory remarks against PM Modi, alleging the Congress leader shows disrespect toward Indian culture and has inclinations towards Pakistani culture instead.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticises Mallikarjun Kharge

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Congress leaders did not respect Indian culture and were more inclined towards Pakistani culture. In a video message, Sarma referred to Kharge's earlier criticism of the Indian government over the Bharat Ratna award to Bhupen Hazarika and expressed disappointment over his remarks. खड़गे जी के पिता का निधन रज़ाकारों के कारण हुआ था। लेकिन दुख की बात है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और उनके बेटे की बयानबाज़ी में देशहित और मर्यादा की झलक नहीं दिखती। उन्होंने भारत रत्न डॉ. भूपेन हजारिका का भी अपमान किया और अब प्रधानमंत्री जी के स्वर्गीय पिता के प्रति भी असम्मानजनक टिप्पणी की। — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 26, 2026

Sarma Questions Kharge's Cultural Allegiance

“I do not want to say about the court, the law does its work. This is Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was awarded the Bharat Ratna. At that time, too, he criticised Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and the Indian government,” Sarma said. “His son also keeps saying something or other all the time. I have only that much sorrow in my heart, that Kharge Ji's father, he too died at the hands of the Razakars. However, he speaks things like this himself, which makes it seem that these people do not respect Indian culture. The inclination of these people is more towards Pakistani culture. So that's why there is sorrow in the heart, but he's elderly. How much can you say? He is a lot more elderly than us. So I'll only say this much here,” he further said.

The Controversy Over Kharge's Remarks

The remarks come after a controversy erupted during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar, a day earlier. During the address, a person at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” He further hit out at the Prime Minister, saying PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. "PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked. (ANI)