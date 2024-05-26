Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swati Maliwal claims getting rape and death threats after video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee; Check out her post

    Maliwal, alleged that the threats got further exacerbated when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against her. Sharing some screenshots of alleged threats, the AAP MP claimed that she tried her best to reach out to Dhruv Rathee to tell him her version but he ignored her calls and messages.

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday said that she has been receiving rape and death threats after a campaign of character assassination allegedly orchestrated by party leaders and volunteers. She said that following the release of a partial video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticising her, things became more heated.

    Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has assaulted her at the CM's residence on May 13. 

    The Rajya Sabha MP stated on X, "I have been receiving rape and death threats since the leaders and volunteers of my party, the AAP, orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming, and fanning of emotions against me. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against me."

    Maliwal said that the party hierarchy was attempting to scare her into taking down her grievance. In addition, she conveyed her dissatisfaction with Dhruv Rathee, stating that in spite of her attempts to get in touch with him and provide her version of events, "he ignored her calls and messages."

    She further listed five points that she felt were neglected in Dhruv Rathee’s 2.5-minute video and asked why Rathee failed to mention that AAP took a U-turn after accepting that the incident happened or talk about her ⁠MLC (medicolegal case) report that reveals injuries due to the assault.

    Swati Maliwal said she is reporting these rape and death threats to Delhi Police and demanded strong action against the perpetrators.

    She concluded by noting, “In any case, if something happens to me, we know who instigated it.” Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on May 13.

