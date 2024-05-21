Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police forms SIT to probe, records statement of CM Kejriwal's staff

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Swati Maliwal filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar for assaulting her at CM's residence on May 13. In the FIR, Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with full force again and again and she was kicked and slapped seven to eight times.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the Delhi Police to look into the claims made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar, attacked her at his home a week ago, according to police sources.

    Maliwal has stated that on May 13, while she was there to meet with Kejriwal, Kumar attacked her in the Chief Minister's official house.

    Anjitha Chepyala, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for North Delhi, is in charge of the SIT. She has been in charge of the inquiry. Along with the officer from the Civil Lines Police Station, where the case was lodged, there are three other Inspector-rank officials on the SIT. After finishing its probe, the SIT will present its findings to higher officials, according to the police.

    The SIT recorded statements of the staff of the Chief Minister. They also documented statements from the CM's security personnel. Additionally, they questioned the security personnel visible in the mobile video. 

    Bibhav's home was searched by police, and many electronic gadgets were taken. Additionally, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been tasked with conducting an investigation on the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) that was taken from the CM House.

    Bibhav Kumar was taken by the Delhi Police earlier on Monday to the drawing room of Kejriwal's home, where he was accused of assaulting Maliwal, in order to obtain information on the events that transpired on May 13 morning.

    According to authorities, the police made notes on the answers to all of their inquiries in order, plotted them, and photographed the crime scene where the hour-long incident occurred. A Delhi court has sentenced Bibhav Kumar to five days in police jail in connection with Maliwal's alleged assault case. The Delhi Police has requested a seven-day detention of Kejriwal's assistant.
     

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
