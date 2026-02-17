Swami Ramdev has approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights, citing misuse of his identity through AI-generated content and deepfakes. The court heard the matter and has asked for a list of the specific objectionable content.

Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved founder Swami Ramdev has moved the Delhi High Court seeking urgent protection of his personality and publicity rights, alleging large-scale misuse of his identity through artificial intelligence-generated content and unauthorised commercial exploitation across digital platforms.

The matter was taken up on Tuesday before Justice Jyoti Singh, who briefly heard submissions from Ramdev's side as well as counsel appearing for various social media intermediaries. After a short hearing, the Court listed the case for further consideration tomorrow and directed both sides to file a detailed list identifying the specific online content that is being objected to.

Details of the Plea

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar represented the yoga guru, claiming that Ramdev's name, image, likeness, voice, and overall persona developed over decades through yoga camps, public engagements, and global outreach are being widely misappropriated without consent.

The plea alleges that unidentified persons and entities have been circulating AI-generated deepfake videos, doctored images, impersonating social media profiles, and fabricated endorsements to commercially exploit his identity and mislead the public.

The suit states that such content falsely creates the impression of association, endorsement, or approval and is being used to promote products and online material for monetary gain. It further claims that the continued availability of such content has the potential to damage his reputation and dilute the distinctiveness attached to his persona, which enjoys widespread public recognition.

Ramdev has contended that the alleged misuse infringes his personality and publicity rights, apart from violating his right to control the commercial use of his identity. The plea also refers to the legal protection available under constitutional and common law principles, including the right to privacy and the right to prevent unauthorised commercial exploitation and passing off.

Social Media Platform's Argument

During the hearing, counsel appearing for X (formerly Twitter) argued that content involving political commentary, satire, fair comment, and public speech cannot be directed to be taken down in a blanket manner in proceedings relating to personality rights, as such material may fall within the ambit of protected expression.

Taking note of the preliminary submissions, the Court asked both Ramdev and the social media platforms to place on record a note specifying the exact links and content being challenged. The matter will be taken up again tomorrow for further hearing. (ANI)