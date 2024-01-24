Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swami Prasad Maurya mocks Ram Mandir consecration, asks 'why can't the dead people walk?’ (WATCH)

    SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya  said that if a stone is given life, it can become alive, then why can't the dead walk? He also said at the inauguration of Ram Temple that such drama is being used to avoid discussing unemployment in the country.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Swami Prasad Maurya is often in the headlines for his controversial statements. He made a contentious remark on the consecration of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya today once more. 

    He said that if a stone is given life, it can become alive, then why can't the dead walk? He said this statement while speaking from the stage in a program organized on the eve of the birth centenary program of Karpoori Thakur.

    Maurya also said that such drama is being used to avoid discussion on unemployment in the country. The President also distanced himself from this program because he also remembered his humiliation in Delhi. He said that Lord Ram has been worshiped for thousands of years and crores of people have been worshiping him for thousands of years, so what is the need to consecrate him. He further added, "In fact, if this was a religious ritual then all four Shankaracharyas would have been present in it and the President of the country did not come here even after being invited."

    A program was organized by the Samajwadi Party on the eve of the birth centenary of Jannayak Karpuri Thakur at Lanka Maidan in Ghazipur. The chief guest of which was Swami Prasad Maurya and while speaking from the stage, he raised questions on the consecration of Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
