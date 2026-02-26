New allegations by Ashutosh Brahmachari in the Swami Avimukteshwaranand case name senior ashram officials and VIPs in alleged misconduct with minors. He also claimed a UP Dy CM is indirectly supporting the seer, amid an ongoing POCSO investigation.

New allegations have surfaced in the case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, with complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari claiming that several individuals, including senior ashram functionaries and VIPs, were involved in the alleged misconduct with young disciples. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Brahmachari made a series of serious claims, asserting that the alleged misconduct extended beyond the main accused.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Complainant Names Officials, Alleges Political Backing

Brahmachari further alleged that several individuals, including senior functionaries associated with the ashram and certain "VIPs," were linked to the alleged misconduct involving young disciples. Brahmachari specifically named Prakash Upadhyay, Balmukundanand, and Arvind, and alleged that a Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is indirectly supporting the seer. He also questioned the seer's religious credentials and alleged foreign funding.

POCSO Court Orders FIR

The allegations come after a Special POCSO Court in Prayagraj ordered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and others over alleged sexual abuse of minors. The court has directed the police to conduct a fair and independent investigation, protecting the victims' identity and dignity.

Swami Denies Charges, More Locations Named

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has denied the allegations, claiming they are fabricated to harm him and Sanatan Dharma. Referring to locations including Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, Brahmachari alleged that incidents occurred at religious premises such as Vidyamath. Additional accusations were directed at certain ashram office-bearers.

There has been no immediate response from Swami Avimukteshwaranand or the other individuals named in connection with these claims.

The development comes after an FIR was registered at Jhunsi Police Station following directions from ADJ (Rape and POCSO Special Court) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The order was passed on an application filed under Section 173(4) by Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya.