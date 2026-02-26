PM Narendra Modi was awarded the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, a top Israeli parliamentary honour. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the recognition, citing it as proof of deepening India-Israel ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset medal by the Knesset, one of the highest parliamentary honours of Israel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Indian Ministers Hail the Honour

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving such a prestigious honour. "Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal by the Knesset, one of the highest parliamentary honours of Israel." Rajnath Singh posted.

The defence minister also said that the distinguished recognition reflects the deep trust, mutual respect and strategic convergence that define the India-Israel partnership today "This distinguished recognition reflects the deep trust, mutual respect and strategic convergence that define the India-Israel partnership today. It is a proud moment for our country and every Indian," he added.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed pride andjoy over the honour conferred on the prime minister. "A moment of pride and joy for all of us, as our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has been conferred the "Medal of the Knesset" by the Israeli Parliament during his address to the Knesset," Chouhan posted on X.

He described it as a symbol of the deepening ties between two of the world's most ancient nations, strengthened in recent years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also expressed hope that this honour will further strengthen the bonds between the two nations. "This is a symbol of the deepening ties between two of the world's most ancient nations, strengthened in recent years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May this honour further strengthen the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and shared values between the two nations, paving the way for even greater collaboration in the years to come," he added.

About the Prestigious Award

The Speaker of the Knesset Medal is among the most prestigious honours bestowed by the Israeli Parliament, recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting democratic values.

The Israeli Parliament conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

'A Tribute to Enduring Friendship': PM Modi

After receiving the medal, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, calling it a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Israel rather than to an individual. "I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset. I accept it with humility and gratitude. This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It reflects the shared values that guide our two nations," PM Modi said in a post on X.