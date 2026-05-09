BJP MP Rahul Sinha has called Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in as West Bengal CM a "historic change," adding the new govt will work for Bengal's overall development. The event will be attended by PM Modi and coincides with Tagore's birthday.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha on Saturday termed the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal Chief Minister a "historic change" for the state and said the new government would work for Bengal's overall development.

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A 'Historic Change' on Tagore's Birthday

Speaking to ANI ahead of the oath-taking ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground, Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several national leaders would attend the event, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. "A historic change is taking place as a new government is being formed in Bengal, dedicated to the welfare of all. To bless this occasion, our Prime Minister will attend, and, significantly, the swearing-in coincides with 25 Baisakh, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore," Sinha said.

"On this sacred day, the new government will work for Bengal's culture, education, agriculture, and overall progress," he added.

The BJP leader further said that the party is determined to uplift Bengal and make it once again a shining state despite all the challenges. "With the Prime Minister, national leaders, and Chief Ministers from across the country present, thousands of citizens will witness this oath ceremony. Despite challenges, we are determined to uplift Bengal and make it once again a shining state of India," he said.

Adhikari Takes Oath as First BJP CM

Meanwhile, artists were seen performing Bengali folk songs at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government. Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony. (ANI)