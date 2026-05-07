AJUP chief Humayun Kabir condemned the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandranath Rath, demanding a probe. Adhikari alleged a "premeditated murder," linking it to his political victory over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Thursday condemned the alleged murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, describing him as a "good young man" and demanding strict action against those involved in the killing. He stressed that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits must be brought to justice without delay. "Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was a good young man; I was acquainted with him. Strict action must be taken against those who murdered him; an investigation should be conducted, and they must be brought to justice," Kabir told ANI.

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The incident comes after Chandranath Rath, aide to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly shot at near Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation Intensifies

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation into the incident, with forensic teams examining evidence collected from the crime scene. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also questioned local leads as part of the probe. Earlier in the day, senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force, visited the spot in Madhyamgram to review the situation.

The Trinamool Congress has also demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the case, calling for a thorough and impartial probe into the killing.

Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Adhikari's personal assistant, was declared dead after being taken to hospital following the shooting incident.

Adhikari Alleges 'Premeditated Murder'

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the killing of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath was a "premeditated murder," claiming he was targeted because of his association with him and his political defeat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. Addressing reporters while the mortal remains of Rath were brought from the hospital to his residence in Madhyamgram, Adhikari said, "No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide, and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder."

Demanding action against the murdered he added, "I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him... this murder was premeditated."

'Planned Operation'

Calling the incident a targeted attack, Adhikari alleged that the killing was executed with precision. "This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range," he said.

He further cited medical findings, stating that the post-mortem indicated multiple bullets were fired at close range, adding that the attack was aimed at ensuring instant death. (ANI)