BJP leaders congratulated Suvendu Adhikari after he was named Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal. He is poised to become the state's next CM following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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BJP Leaders Express Confidence in Adhikari

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence that West Bengal would transform into "Sonar Bangla" under Adhikari's leadership. "I am very happy. Under the leadership of Suvendu da, we will turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'. This achievement is the result of everyone's contribution," Majumdar said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul termed Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the post, asserting that he had fought tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years. "We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari has been unanimously elected by 207 BJP MLAs. He is the most suitable choice because of the way he has fought for the last five years, both inside and outside the Assembly. Who could be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? All 207 MLAs have to work round the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next five years, we must deliver what West Bengal did not receive in the last 50 years," she said.

BJP MLA-elect Bankim Chandra Ghosh also welcomed the development and expressed confidence in Adhikari's leadership. "We are very happy that Suvendu Adhikari has been chosen as Chief Minister. Bengal will progress under his leadership. What Mamata Banerjee could not do in 15 years, we will do in five years," Ghosh said.

BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey said, "Today all the workers of the BJP are happy that the people here have done the work of blooming the lotus flower of the BJP on the land of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee"

Victory Fulfills 'BJP's Dream'

Meanwhile, BJP MLA-elect Umesh Rai said the party's victory in West Bengal marked the fulfilment of a long-standing dream for the BJP. "For the first time, with the blessings of the people of Bengal, a true tribute has been paid to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Bengal's victory is no ordinary victory; it is the fulfilment of the BJP's dream. We will fulfil all the promises made during the elections. The next five years will be dedicated to West Bengal's development," Rai said.

Adhikari Prepares to Take Charge

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Adhikari held a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata. Following his election, he also met newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Kolkata as part of organisational discussions ahead of government formation. (ANI)