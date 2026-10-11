Suvendu Adhikari lauded the arrangements for Tarpan rituals at Kolkata's ghats, crediting the police and corporation for a 'zero incident' year. He highlighted the smooth proceedings for lakhs of devotees on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Adhikari Praises Smooth Tarpan Rituals

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has praised the arrangements made for Tarpan rituals across Kolkata's ghats, saying that no untoward incident had occurred this year and crediting the police and the corporation for ensuring smooth proceedings.

Every year, a large number of devotees take a holy dip in the river Falgu and perform 'Pind Daan' on the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said programmes had been taking place since morning, with Mahishasuramardini observed across all ghats. He said lakhs of people had performed their traditional rituals and appreciated the arrangements made by the authorities. "Programs have been taking place all day since morning. This time, Mahishasuramardini took place across all ghats. Such a good arrangement has been made; not a single incident occurred. The police and the Corporation did a good job," he said.

'Zero Incidents' This Year

The Chief Minister said that incidents had occurred during Tarpan every year, but this time there were no such incidents. He highlighted the cleaning of the ghats and the deployment of launches and boats by the coastal police as part of the arrangements. "Every year during Tarpan, some incident or the other takes place, but this time there were zero incidents. From cleaning the ghats to the way the coastal police deployed launches and boats, and the way lakhs of people performed their traditional rituals, everything has been going on since morning," Adhikari said.

Emphasising the government's responsibility towards the people, he said it was its duty to fulfil the hopes and expectations they had placed in it. "It is our duty to fulfil the hopes and expectations that people placed in us. We must celebrate and uphold our culture and traditions," he added.

Durga Puja Festivities Kick Off

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari also participated in the grand celebration at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Mahalaya to kick off the Durga Puja festivities. The event showcased a massive drone show, 3D projection mapping, laser-and-light shows, and ceremonial fireworks. (ANI)