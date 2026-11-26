A firing and stabbing incident outside Pune's Shivajinagar Court has triggered a heated political debate, with opposition leaders slamming the state government over worsening law and order and the ruling alliance defending police action.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order situation following a broad-daylight firing and stabbing incident outside the Pune district court, alleging that the state government had kept the police force occupied with action against protesters instead of focusing on public safety. Speaking to reporters referring to the security arrangements in Mumbai, Thackeray on Wednesday said, "If we look at the law and order situation, even Amitabh Bachchan has to stand behind bulletproof glass in a city like Mumbai. There was a time when our Prime Minister in Kashmir used to have bulletproof glass and not in any other city. And this has happened because today the CM has busy the police force to go after the protesters..." Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also criticised the law and order situation in Pune and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to restore security in the city within three to six months. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday condemned the incident but accused the Opposition of politicising it by portraying a gang-related shooting as a law and order failure. "We condemn this incident in its entirety. But the Opposition is celebrating a gang war and then calling it a law and order failure. How shameful is that? This was not a common citizen who was targeted; it was a criminal targeted by another criminal. So please do not implicate the public at large or play politics over this," she told ANI. Highlighting the police action following the incident, Shaina NC said the accused had been identified and two weapons recovered within a limited time. "The police have identified the accused and recovered two weapons within a limited time. I think this is a failure of the gangs, so to speak, and this settling of scores will mark the end of both gangs. If law and order were not functioning, how would we have been able to find and identify the accused within hours, not months?" she said. She further condemned the use of violence, asserting that it had no place in Maharashtra's culture and civilisation. "We condemn it in the strongest words because violence has no place in Maharashtra's culture and civilisation," she added. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also questioned the law and order situation in Maharashtra, saying that shootings were taking place in broad daylight and that criminals no longer feared the police or administration. "Is there any law and order left in Maharashtra? Do you see any rule of law in effect? Shootings are taking place in broad daylight. Look at what happened in Pune: individuals arrive on motorcycles, calmly dismount, open fire, and then simply ride away. No one fears the police or the administration anymore," Pathan told ANI. Calling for stricter action against criminals, he said the government needed to take a firm stand to instil fear among those involved in such incidents. "If you want to instil fear in criminals, you must take a firm stand and implement stricter laws. What is the point if someone is arrested only to be released on bail the very next day?" he said. Targeting the state government, Pathan on Wednesday alleged that it was preoccupied with political activities, including what he termed 'Operation Lotus', instead of focusing on public safety. "But the government has no time for this; it is too busy with 'Operation Lotus'—buying up MLAs and MPs. A state cannot progress unless its public is safe," he added. According to the police, a man identified as Mandar Kivde was attacked by at least four assailants outside the Shivajinagar Court premises in Pune on Wednesday. The incident involved firing and stabbing. Kivde was rushed to a hospital following the attack. (ANI)