BJP's Suvendu Adhikari justified losing his temper at a roadshow disrupted by TMC workers. He challenged Abhishek Banerjee and accused the TMC of imposing 'Arab culture' and Urdu, deeming it dangerous for Bengal and Indian culture.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, explained his reaction after he lost his temper when TMC workers allegedly disrupted a BJP roadshow in the Bali constituency of Howrah on April 15. While addressing the press, Adhikari asked, "Why should Abhishek Banerjee not go to my constituency? It is in Bengal; it is in India. The more he campaigns, the more he will lose the election."

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Adhikari on TMC's 'Culture Imposition'

Speaking about his reaction during the rally, he said that the ill-mannered person deserved such a response. "It is important. TMC has created such leaders, and we have to save people from them. For this, a protest is needed, and it should happen peacefully."

He further said that the way TMC is imposing and promoting Arab culture and Urdu in Bengal is dangerous for Bengali culture and Indian culture. "I have no objection to the Urdu language."

"As Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Mayor) said a few days ago, he would be happy when 50 per cent of the people speak Urdu. All this should not happen," Adhikari said.

Roadshow Disruption Incident

Earlier, on April 15, Adhikari, the BJP candidate for both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies, was seen lashing out at TMC workers as they raised the slogan 'Jai Bangla' during a rally. "I was campaigning peacefully with approximately 5,000 supporters, but some Trinamool supporters deliberately raised provocative slogans, attempting to disrupt the atmosphere. I demand the immediate removal of the Bali Police Station OC," Adhikari said.

High-Stakes Electoral Contest

Adhikari is set to contest in two constituencies, taking on TMC heavyweights in both areas. He is defending Nandigram from TMC's Pabitra Kar, while in Bhabanipur, he is set to face off against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhabanipur constituency is witnessing a repeat clash between the sitting MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)