BJP's Suvendu Adhikari praised the EC and voters for a peaceful first phase with high turnout in West Bengal. He condemned an alleged TMC attack on a BJP candidate and cited industry, safety, and infiltration as key voter concerns.

High Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur assembly constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday said that the first phase of elections concluded on a largely peaceful note, crediting the Election Commission, security forces and voter awareness for the high turnout recorded across constituencies.

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Speaking on the polling turnout, Adhikari told ANI, "The Election Commission was active, the paramilitary forces were active, and there was awareness among the people. It turned out well; 90% polling has happened here, which is a significant contribution from the voters."

His remarks came as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu witnessed strikingly high voter participation in the opening phase of polling. West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 91.78%, while Tamil Nadu registered 84.69%, reflecting strong electoral engagement till the final hours of voting.

Allegations of Violence, Attack on BJP Candidate

However, the polling process was also marked by allegations of violence in parts of West Bengal. Fresh tension emerged in Kumarganj after a video surfaced showing BJP candidate Subhendu Sarkar being chased through fields and allegedly assaulted by a mob.

According to the BJP, Sarkar was allegedly attacked by supporters of the Trinamool Congress while he was heading to a polling booth after receiving reports of disturbances in the area. The footage reportedly showed him running alongside a police official before being caught by a group of people.

Condemning the incident, Adhikari said, "This is very anti-social. He is a goon from a specific community, acting under the protection of Mamata Banerjee and the police. An attack was made on a gentleman; I strongly condemn the way he was attacked in front of the camera."

Key Issues Influencing Voters

On the factors influencing voter turnout, Adhikari said public awareness and key governance issues shaped voting behaviour this time. "People have become aware. In Bengal, industry, employment, and women's safety are major issues. Infiltration is also a significant concern. The public has faith in the manifesto released by the BJP," he said.

He further added that political and social concerns had deeply influenced voter sentiment. "The public, specifically the Sanatana people, has awakened. They have realised that this is their last election."

He also raised concerns over women's safety and alleged appeasement politics, saying these issues had strongly influenced voters during the phase.

Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.