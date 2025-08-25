BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari backed the Constitution Amendment Bill to remove PMs, CMs, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, calling it people’s demand. AAP opposed the bill, alleging it targets opposition and encourages horse-trading.

East Medinipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, supported the bill to remove Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges. He said the public wants such a law and that the Constitution is "for the people, of the people, and by the people," not for any political party.

Adhikari added that corrupt leaders are going to jail and those trying to stop the bill are all united for their own protection.

Constitution Belongs To The People, Not Parties

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Suvendu Adhikari said, “This bill should be implemented. The general public also wants the same. Whatever the public wants will happen. The Constitution is not 'For the party, by the party, of the party'; it is 'For the people, of the people, by the people'. The ministers of the corrupt parties are jailed, and the same will be in the future... All the corrupt have united and are trying to stop it...”

AAP Criticises Bill As Tool To Target Opposition

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the Modi government's proposed the Constitution amendment bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charging that it is designed to jail opposition leaders in false cases and topple elected governments, a release said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government's proposed the Constitution amendment bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charging that it is designed to jail opposition leaders in false cases and topple elected governments, a release said.

The AAP MP asserted the law has nothing to do with fighting corruption, but everything to do with horse-trading and crushing opposition parties.

Details Of The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment.

If the arrested leader doesn't resign, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.