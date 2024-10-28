Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicle in Akhnoor, J&K; massive search operation launched (WATCH)

The incident has taken place in a time when the security forces of Jammu and Kashmir have been on heightened alert in response to the Diwali festival period. This has emerged as the latest in the recent string of violence within the region within the recent past despite the tightened security.

Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicle in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir; massive search operation launched (WATCH) AJR
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

A group of suspected terrorists on Monday morning (October 28) opened fire on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. The attack, which took place around 7 am in the Batal area, saw three terrorists firing multiple rounds at the vehicle. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and initiated a massive search operation to apprehend the suspects, according to sources.

The incident has taken place in a time when the security forces of Jammu and Kashmir have been on heightened alert in response to the Diwali festival period. This has emerged as the latest in the recent string of violence within the region within the recent past despite the tightened security.

Over the past week, at least 12 people, including two soldiers, have been killed in a series of attacks across Jammu and Kashmir, with many incidents concentrated in the valley. On October 24 an Army vehicle was attacked by militants near Gulmarg in Baramulla district where two soldiers and two porters were killed. Earlier the same day, a teenager from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a separate attack in Tral, marking the third assault targetting migrant workers within a week.

On October 20, as many as seven people, including a doctor and six migrant workers, were killed in an attack at a construction site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district. Two days prior, another migrant worker from Bihar was attacked.

Against these backdrop, a major diplomatic exercise was conducted in the form of a meeting at the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on October 24. Indications pointed out included gaps in intelligence and fear of infiltration through the Line of Control (LoC) over the last one year.

