    Surat horror: Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute, incident caught on camera (WATCH)

    The Surat incident reportedly took place on May 18 in which the man has been arrested for killing his daughter by stabbing her at least 25 times with a knife. The man’s wife also got injured in the incident which reportedly unfolded following a domestic dispute.

    Surat horror Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute incident caught on CCTV gcw
    After the gruesome murder at the Delhi Shahbad Dairy came to light, a horrifying video of a father repeatedly stabbing his 19-year-old daughter is being widely circulated on social media. According to reports, the May 18 event in Surat included a dad who was apprehended for fatally stabbing his daughter at least 25 times. The event, which apparently started after a marital quarrel, also wounded the man's wife.

    The attacker, Ramanuja, resided with his family in a leased flat in Surat's Satya Nagar Society. According to the investigating officers, the accused lost his temper with his wife after a little quarrel about their daughter sleeping on the rooftop. The situation quickly escalated, leading to violence.

    According to the CCTV footage, Ramanuja started attacking his wife with a knife in front of their kids at around 11.20 p.m. While the woman was injured, her children tried to apprehend the attacker and bravely grappled with him, managing to briefly subdue him. However, the assailant fought back, and tried to attack anyone within reach.

    Amidst the chaos, the accused got hold of his daughter, and stabbed her multiple times. She went into an adjacent room in an effort to get away from his hold in order to save her life. The man followed her, and seemingly continued to stab her.

    After the violent attack on his daughter, Ramanuja continued. According to a report, he rushed upstairs and assaulted his wife, stabbed her ten times and chopped off two of her fingers. The Surat police were alerted about the matter. Authorities swiftly apprehended Ramanuja. They also confiscated the murder weapon.
     

