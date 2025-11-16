Surat launched its AI-powered 'NETRAM' police control room with 1,640 cameras to boost crime detection. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the under-construction Bullet Train station in the city, part of the MAHSR project.

Surat Enhances City Surveillance with AI-Powered Control Room

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday inaugurated the AI-enabled 'NETRAM' Police Control Room in Surat, a technologically advanced surveillance facility equipped with 1,640 high-tech cameras across the city.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, speaking post the launch, said the upgraded system will significantly strengthen real-time monitoring and crime detection. "The control room is equipped with 1,640 latest-technology cameras. This includes automatic number plate detection cameras, red light violation detection cameras, and AI-enabled cameras," he said.

Gehlot added that the system has been integrated with data on criminals. "We have uploaded information and images of wanted criminals to the AI-enabled cameras' database. We will get immediate alerts if there is any movement on their end," he said.

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Project Progress in Surat

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station at Surat in Gujarat and reviewed the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. PM Modi also interacted with the team working on India's first Bullet train project and inquired about the project's progress, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him that the project was advancing smoothly without any difficulties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Interaction with Project Team

An engineer from Kerala shared her experience of working at the Noise Barrier Factory in Navsari, Gujarat, where robotic units are being deployed for welding rebar cages. PM Modi asked her how she personally perceived the experience of building India's first bullet train and what she shares with her family about this historic achievement. She expressed pride in contributing to the nation's first Bullet Train, describing it as a "dream project" and a "proud moment" for her family.

Reflecting on the spirit of national service, the Prime Minister emphasised that when the feeling arises of working for the nation and contributing something new, it becomes a source of immense motivation. He drew a parallel with India's space journey, recalling how the scientists who launched the country's first satellite must have felt, and how today hundreds of satellites are being launched. Prime Minister Modi remarked that if the experiences gained here are recorded and compiled like a Blue Book, the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains. He emphasised that India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models.

MAHSR Project Details

The MAHSR spans approximately 508 kilometres, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India's transportation infrastructure.

Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85% of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed. (ANI)