A large crowd attempted to storm the Althan Police Station in Surat after a man allegedly molested a minor girl. The accused was arrested, and police pacified the gathered crowd of 300-400 people, assuring them of appropriate action.

A large crowd gathered at the Althan Police Station in Surat and attempted to storm inside a police station after a minor girl student was allegedly molested by a man. The incident took place on Friday at 8 pm.

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Police Confirm Arrest, Pacify Crowd

Speaking to ANI, DCP Surat Nidhi Thakur said that the minor girl was heading back home after attending coaching classes when a man on a two-wheeler allegedly harassed her. He was immediately taken to the police station and is in police custody. The parents and the teacher of the minor are present at the police station. After the incident, around 300-400 people gathered at the Althan Police Station. They were informed that appropriate police action will be taken against the accused, the official said.

"Under Althan police station, at 8 pm, a girl aged 15-16 was returning from coaching when a man harassed her during that time. He was immediately taken to the police station and is in police custody. The public is outraged because such incidents can occur with any other girl. The girl's parents and teacher are present at the station. There was some anger among the people, so they had to be pacified. The situation is peaceful now. 300 to 400 people had gathered here at the station, who were persuaded and sent away," she said.

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)