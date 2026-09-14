NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule voiced concern for farmers affected by poor rainfall and prayed for relief from inflation. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also prayed for the removal of obstacles for farmers and citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi.

NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday expressed concern over difficulties faced by farmers due to poor rainfall and prayed for relief from inflation affecting Maharashtra and the country.

Speaking during her visit to Pune, Sule said that she visits the city every year as part of a long-standing tradition where people come together to worship and seek blessings with love and harmony. "Every year, I visit Pune... this is a long-standing tradition where everyone comes together with love and harmony to worship and seek blessings. However, this year brings a touch of sadness because our farmer brothers are facing great difficulties due to poor rainfall," Sule said.

She added, "I simply pray at god's feet that our farmers receive justice this year and that everyone finds relief from the rising inflation affecting Maharashtra and the rest of India."

Sule highlighted the challenges faced by farmers amid inadequate rainfall and said she hoped that people would get relief from economic hardships.

CM Fadnavis Prays for Removal of Obstacles

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed to Lord Ganesha for the removal of obstacles and challenges faced by the country, state, citizens and farmers.

Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, welcomed Lord Ganesha at their official residence, 'Varsha'.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said, "My best wishes to all devotees of Lord Ganesha across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ganesh festival. I pray to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, to take away everyone's suffering and remove all obstacles,” Fadnavis said."

"I pray that the remover of obstacles blesses us with the ability, strength and power to overcome all the challenges facing our country, our state, our citizens and our farmers," he added.

The wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Amruta Fadnavis, said that Lord Ganesha has been welcomed across Maharashtra with great enthusiasm as the state celebrates the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

(ANI)