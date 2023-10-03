Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to declare 'Ram Sethu' as national monument

    Ram Sethu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a series of limestone shoals that connect Pamban Island, located off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, with Mannar Island, situated off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. The site holds immense cultural and historical significance for many people.

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 3) has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the construction of a wall near the Ram Sethu site for 'darshan,' stating that it is an administrative decision. The court questioned its authority to order wall construction.

    Additionally, the court declined to merge this PIL with another petition that sought to declare the Ram Sethu monument a national heritage site.

    The PIL was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, represented by its president, Ashok Pandey. The case was heard by a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

    The rejection of the PIL reinforces the court's stance that certain matters, particularly those related to construction and administrative decisions, are beyond its purview and fall within the domain of the concerned authorities.

