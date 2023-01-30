Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on PM Modi

    A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of ML Sharma and senior advocate CU Singh seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (January 30) agreed to hear a PIL challenging the Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots on February 6.

    It is reportedly said that advocate ML Sharma has filed the petition calling the ban on 'India: The Modi Question' malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

    The petition, filed by senior journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan on taking down tweets with links to the BBC documentary will also be heard on Monday.

    Recently, the central government directed social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The ministry of external affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. The documentary questions Narendra Modi's handling of the riots who was the chief minister of Gujarat then.

    Lawyer Sharma, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea, saying that people were being arrested.

    Senior advocate CU Singh mentioned a separate plea on the issue filed by Ram and Bhushan. He mentioned how the tweets by Ram and Bhushan were deleted allegedly by using emergency powers. He also said that students in Ajmer were rusticated for streaming the BBC documentary.

    The PIL also urged the top court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
