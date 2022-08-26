Supertech twin tower demolition process: What is implosion?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Noida twin towers, constructed by the real estate company Supertech, are ready for demolition. The approximately 100-meter-tall buildings in Noida's Sector 93A will be demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday, August 28. The twin towers are taller than Delhi's famous Qutub Minar. 

    While the entire population of two nearby housing complexes, Emerald Court and ATS Village, will have to be evacuated to demolish the Supertech twin towers. Edifice Engineering has been given the contract to bring down the towers. The demolition will be carried out using a technique known as implosion.

    What is implosion?

    Implosion is a mechanical process through which objects are destroyed by collapsing (or being squeezed in) on themselves.  It is the opposite of an explosion, and in order to conduct the collapse, the volume that is occupied and concentrated with matter and energy is lowered. 

    Around 10,000 holes have been drilled on the Supertech twin tower structures, Apex and Ceyanne, by Edifice Engineering and South Africa's Jet Demolition to carry out the task.

    Uttkarsh Mehta, the founder partner of Edifice Engineering, explained that a "explosion is when we make a building or structure fall outwards, as opposed to a "implosion" when the blast is inward.”

    According to the media reports, the destruction of the Apex and Ceyane towers would produce an enormous 42,000 cubic metres of rubble. The tower will become completely filled with rubble, most of which would fit in the basement. According to authorities, the remainder will be taken to a remote area in Noida and treated scientifically. In close proximity to the tower, some of the debris will also hit the road.

    The destruction of the Noida twin buildings would yield 4000 tonnes of iron, and Edifice will recoup its costs by selling it. The debris will need to be removed in 90 days. Trucks will transport them over 1,300 rounds.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
