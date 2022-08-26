Supertech twin tower demolition: Health dept issues advisory, ambulances to be deployed & more

Besides the government-run facilities, three private hospitals are also readying themselves to accommodate patients in case of any untoward incident, the officials said. Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village – the two closest societies to the twin towers – will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday.

Three private hospitals are also preparing to house patients in case of any unforeseen occurrence in addition to the government-run facilities, the authorities added.

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village – the two closest societies to the twin towers – will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday. Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them will also be removed from the premises and the residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too. Except for a group of Indian and international blasters working to demolish the approximately 100-metre-tall buildings, no people or animals will be permitted in the exclusion zone, which will be established around the twin towers at a distance of up to 500 metres.

"Six ambulances will be sent to the location with a medical staff and supplies. Along with the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, safe homes will be established at JP Hospital, Felix Hospital, and Yatharth Hospital," according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Sharma. Additionally, the hospitals have set aside beds in case any patients need them after the demolition.

Dr. Jais Lal would be the nodal officer for making ambulance arrangements, according to the CMO.

The CMO continued, "Dr. Sunil Awana, head of the Noida branch of the Indian Medical Association, and I will oversee all operations from the control room." Earlier on Wednesday, Felix Hospital announced reserving 50 beds on the day of demolition in case of any emergency.

The hospital also issued a warning, advising locals to use skin moisturisers, wear masks and glasses, stay indoors after demolition, avoid going outside, and seek medical attention if their eyes begin to itch.

The Apex and Ceyane buildings in Noida's Sector 93A will be destroyed in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling that determined that constructions had been built in Supertech's Emerald Court society grounds in violation of standards.

The two buildings are being brought down with more than 3,700 kg of explosives. Earlier, officials from the Noida Authority, demolition company Edifice Engineering, and Central Building Research Institute specialists had expressed confidence in the safety of the demolition and their satisfaction with the plans put in place to manage splinters from falling debris.

