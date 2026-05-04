Sunetra Pawar of the NCP won the Baramati Assembly by-election, attributing the victory to public faith in her late husband, Ajit Pawar. She urged supporters to refrain from victory rallies out of respect for his memory and ideals.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar on Monday expressed gratitude towards the public for supporting the party, as she emerged victorious in the Bye Election for Baramati Assembly Constituency. Speaking with the media, she said that the party, through their votes, expressed faith in former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash in Baramati in January this year. "The public has shown their trust, love, and sympathy for Dada (Ajit Pawar) through this voting," she said.

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She further affirmed confidence in the victory of NDA in the assembly elections across West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, amid the ongoing counting of votes. "NDA governments are coming to power in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry,' she said.

Victory Dedicated to Ajit Pawar's Memory

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar expressed that the faith shown by the people of Baramati through their votes is dedicated to the sacred memory of late Ajit Pawar. In a post on X, Pawar said that the announcement of the Baramati Assembly by-election results has brought back memories of Ajit Pawar, leaving everyone emotional.

Appealing to party workers and supporters who deeply admired him, she urged that no victory rallies be taken out and no gulal be thrown in celebration. "Let us maintain restraint and conduct ourselves in a manner befitting his ideals," she said.

A New Beginning for Baramati

As per a press release, Sunetra Pawar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Baramati for giving her the opportunity to realise former deputy Chief Minsiter's vision for the constituency. "This is not the end, but just the beginning of determination, struggle and a new Baramati," she said. She also conveyed her assurance to the people that she remains committed to building the Baramati envisioned by Ajit Pawar.

Counting of votes was held in Karnataka, Nagaland, Gujarat and Maharashtra today, where by-elections were held last month following the death of sitting MLAs. The Baramati by-election was held on April 23, following the vacancy caused by the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. (ANI)