Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday recalled former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during her first public speech at an event organised to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, the DCM expressed happiness and said that the day belongs to reaffirming the resolve towards self-respect, Swarajya, and good governance.

Drawing Inspiration from Jijamata

"Recently, I took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. I took this oath during a challenging time, and at that moment, Jijamata was before my eyes. Jijamata not only gave birth to Shivaji Maharaj, but also taught him how to establish Swarajya and how to face crises with courage. This is the very inspiration that guides both you and me, and it is also our foundation..." she said.

Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

DCM Sunetra Pawar remembered former Deputy Chief Minister and her husband, late Ajit Pawar, saying that he lived by the ideals of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, and BR Ambedkar.

"Throughout his life, Ajit Pawar moved forward based on the ideals of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. I assure you today from this sacred land that I will never abandon the legacy of the thoughts this ideology..." she said.

Ajit Pawar's Connection to Shivneri Fort

She added that Ajit Pawar didn't just see Shivneri Fort as a historical site but also a source of inspiration.

"I am reminded that it was from this very spot that Ajit Pawar repeatedly paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj and conveyed the message of Swarajya to the people... His bond of affection with the public was extremely strong and unbreakable. We must carry forward and preserve such a relationship with the people..." she said.

She said that Pawar put continuous efforts to maintain and secure the beauty of the site, underlining that Shivneri Fort was included in the World Heritage list in 2025.

About Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary or Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is commemorated every year on February 19. (ANI)