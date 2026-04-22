Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expresses confidence in Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati bypoll, saying she can fulfil the late Ajit Pawar's dreams. He also vowed to uncover the truth behind Ajit Pawar's accident and urged a high voter turnout.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong confidence in Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar, stating that she has the capability to carry forward the legacy and fulfil the unfinished dreams of late leader Ajit Pawar. Addressing the final public rally ahead of the April 23 Baramati bypoll on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "I have spent more than 35 years in politics, and with that experience, I can immediately identify who can emerge as a good leader. Based on that experience, I can confidently say that Sunetra Pawar has the ability to fulfil Dada's unfinished dreams."

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He further added, "She has not just become the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister, but also she would emerge as a strong and capable leader. I have absolutely no doubt about this."

Demand for Truth Behind Ajit Pawar's Death

Referring to the public sentiment following Ajit Pawar's demise, the Chief Minister said, "There is deep sympathy and affection for Ajit Pawar in everyone's hearts. However, the manner in which his accident occurred has raised several doubts among people."

Reiterating the demand for clarity, Fadnavis said, "Everyone feels that the truth must come out. I had said this earlier, and I repeat it today: until the truth behind this accident comes out, we will not sit quietly. We are determined to bring out the truth."

'Pay Tribute with Record Voting'

Calling for high voter turnout, he urged the electorate to treat the bypoll as an opportunity to pay tribute to the late leader. "There should be record voting on April 23. This is an opportunity for people to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar," he said.

Appeal for a Decisive Mandate

Taking a swipe at the candidates in opposition to Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, Fadnavis added, "Those contesting from the opposition are merely in the fray for publicity. I do not wish to comment much on them, but I appeal to the people that the results of this election should become a topic of discussion across the country."

He concluded by urging voters to ensure a decisive mandate. "With record voting, you should ensure Sunetra Pawar's victory by casting your votes in her favour," he said.

The Baramati by-election is scheduled to be held on April 23, following the vacancy caused by the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. (ANI)